Welch & Forbes LLC Has $100.14 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 1.5% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.15% of Ecolab worth $100,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECL stock traded up $5.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.03. The company had a trading volume of 16,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,115. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.85 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.23.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

