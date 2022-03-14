Welch & Forbes LLC Has $164.24 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 2.5% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.35% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $164,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY stock traded up $8.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $683.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,513. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $473.24 and a 1-year high of $710.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $663.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $645.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.16 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $699.72.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

