Welch & Forbes LLC Has $167.90 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 774,772 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.5% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $167,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $5.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.29. 138,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,997,684. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

