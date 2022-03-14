Welch & Forbes LLC Has $20.79 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $20,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,764,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Cintas by 97.2% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 96,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 4.0% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cintas by 34,580.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

CTAS traded up $8.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $377.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $384.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.23. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $328.57 and a one year high of $461.44. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

