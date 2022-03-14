Welch & Forbes LLC Has $31.36 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $31,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.71. 12,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,973. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.63. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total value of $1,212,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $3,877,356.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,467 shares of company stock worth $24,773,226. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

