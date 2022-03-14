Welch & Forbes LLC Has $45.46 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.18% of Church & Dwight worth $45,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,744,000 after acquiring an additional 97,607 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Church & Dwight by 53.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,883 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 8.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,889,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after acquiring an additional 306,596 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 4.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,352,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,213,000 after acquiring an additional 90,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.36.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,944. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.76 and a 12 month high of $104.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.14 and a 200 day moving average of $92.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

In other news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,159 shares of company stock worth $4,337,651. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

