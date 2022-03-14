Welch & Forbes LLC Has $63.61 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.19% of Ameriprise Financial worth $63,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,639 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,713,000 after purchasing an additional 40,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.85.

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP traded up $6.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $278.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,994. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.52. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.18 and a one year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

