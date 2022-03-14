Welch & Forbes LLC Has $85.33 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.3% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $85,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 126.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $227.44. 100,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,502,735. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $211.42 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

