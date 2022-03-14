Welch & Forbes LLC Has $97.65 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,134,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.5% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.08% of Raytheon Technologies worth $97,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,023,000 after acquiring an additional 301,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,219,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,971,000 after acquiring an additional 350,578 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,905,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,410,000 after buying an additional 1,057,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.19. The stock had a trading volume of 44,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,032,448. The stock has a market cap of $145.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $74.63 and a one year high of $104.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.33 and a 200-day moving average of $88.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.85.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

