Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.13% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $40,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,520,000 after purchasing an additional 904,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,000,066,000 after purchasing an additional 806,086 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,657,000 after acquiring an additional 654,719 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,454,000 after acquiring an additional 621,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,941,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,552,000 after acquiring an additional 475,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Bank of America reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.80.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.51. 13,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,710. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.29 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.42 and a 200 day moving average of $180.51.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

