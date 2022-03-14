Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $50,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $16.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $546.68. 19,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,542. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.63 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $213.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $573.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $597.59.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

