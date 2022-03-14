Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $55,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,741 shares of company stock worth $37,198,136 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $2.91 on Monday, hitting $151.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,167,790. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.05 and a 52-week high of $151.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.87. The company has a market capitalization of $268.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

