Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,017,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,676 shares during the period. CarMax comprises about 2.0% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.63% of CarMax worth $132,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 968,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,031,000 after purchasing an additional 314,474 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 30,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.18.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $1.55 on Monday, hitting $100.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,208. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.18. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.39 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

