Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,107 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $41,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,547,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,271,352,000 after buying an additional 187,806 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after buying an additional 2,690,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,302,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,281,000 after buying an additional 215,173 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,758,853 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,428,000 after purchasing an additional 307,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,006,318 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total transaction of $539,840.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $119,889.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,964. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $4.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $240.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $254.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

