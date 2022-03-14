Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 1,397 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,426,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $2.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.35. 891,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,713,055. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The firm has a market cap of $348.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,517,300 shares of company stock valued at $121,339,113. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.06.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.