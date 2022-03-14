Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 15,698 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.18% of A. O. Smith worth $25,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 122,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 14.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at $1,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOS traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.31. 12,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,900. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $60.39 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.30.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

