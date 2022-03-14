Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 29,248 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $23,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $1,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 29,775 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $46.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,907,893. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $53.49.

