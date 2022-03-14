Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 898,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,763 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.4% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Fiserv worth $93,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in Fiserv by 77.5% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,141,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,303,000 after purchasing an additional 233,810 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 21.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,876 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Fiserv by 93.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.3% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,988,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $866,732,000 after purchasing an additional 100,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.59. 24,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,296,779. The firm has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.39.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,031 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,524. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

