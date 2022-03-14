Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 1,854 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $30,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.93. 48,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,604,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.71.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

