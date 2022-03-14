Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 3,014 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,758 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. ANSYS comprises about 2.6% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.50% of ANSYS worth $173,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in ANSYS by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in ANSYS by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,831. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $298.82. 4,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,115. The business’s 50-day moving average is $330.63 and its 200-day moving average is $361.67. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.09.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

