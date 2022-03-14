Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 3,739 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Paychex worth $62,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.31. 9,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,925. The stock has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.54. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.74 and a 12 month high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.