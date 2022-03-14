Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 5,386 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $30,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,074,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,248,000 after buying an additional 333,906 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 296,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,735,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 30,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $78.27. The company had a trading volume of 166,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,876,939. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day moving average is $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

