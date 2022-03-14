Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 817 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 1.7% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.21% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $114,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $6.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $504.58. 1,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,400. The business’s fifty day moving average is $523.18 and its 200 day moving average is $598.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $460.36 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $671.83.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

