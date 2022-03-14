Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,442 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Aflac worth $29,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,501,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,682,000 after buying an additional 369,258 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 18,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $66.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $569,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,688,272. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

