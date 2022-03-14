Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $72.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.96.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

NYSE OVV opened at $45.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.31. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.