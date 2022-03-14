Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 157.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 88,225 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Werner Enterprises worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 20.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,705 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,618,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,218,000 after purchasing an additional 55,287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 32.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,973,000 after purchasing an additional 586,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 17.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,600,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,253,000 after purchasing an additional 236,608 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,807,000 after purchasing an additional 36,399 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $42.14 on Monday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $765.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

In related news, Director Scott C. Arves acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

