Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WDC shares. TheStreet upgraded Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other Western Digital news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 20.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,511,547 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $107,577,000 after acquiring an additional 23,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $45.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average is $57.31. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

