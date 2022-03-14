Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $72.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Western Digital traded as low as $44.35 and last traded at $44.59, with a volume of 12051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.30.
WDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.
In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average is $57.31.
Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)
Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.
