Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Up 36.9% in February

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the February 13th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTHVF opened at $0.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. Westhaven Gold has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.66.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Westhaven Gold from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Westhaven Gold Corp. is a gold-focused exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. The firm’s projects include Prospect Valley Gold, Shovelnose Gold, Skoonka North and Skoonka Creek Gold. The company was founded by Gareth Oswald Thomas on April 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

