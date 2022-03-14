Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $119.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.97 and its 200 day moving average is $98.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $121.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 16.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $315,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

