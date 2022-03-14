WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Up 5%

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.86 and last traded at $45.47. 163,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,497,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.30.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average is $47.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,032,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,945,000 after acquiring an additional 90,310 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of WestRock by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,901,000 after buying an additional 3,647,538 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,710,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,892,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,401,000 after acquiring an additional 732,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,865,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,642,000 after purchasing an additional 653,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

