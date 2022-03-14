Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 75,851 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,556,377 shares.The stock last traded at $46.95 and had previously closed at $48.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.47.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

