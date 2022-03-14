Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,728.33 ($48.85).

WTB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,770 ($49.40) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($47.17) to GBX 4,000 ($52.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.41) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($33.74), for a total value of £75,293 ($98,654.35).

WTB traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,674 ($35.04). 172,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,067. The firm has a market cap of £5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,999.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,087.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98. Whitbread has a one year low of GBX 2,384 ($31.24) and a one year high of GBX 3,646 ($47.77).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

