Widercoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,948.00 (WDR)

Widercoin (WDR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Widercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Widercoin has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Widercoin has a market cap of $14,991.68 and approximately $1,948.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00044963 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,544.69 or 0.06536378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,946.44 or 1.00038993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00040976 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

