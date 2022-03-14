William Blair Comments on Oatly Group AB’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oatly Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 15.08.

Oatly Group stock opened at 4.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is 10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of 4.95 and a 1-year high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oatly Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Oatly Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Oatly Group by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Oatly Group by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

