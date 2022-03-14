William Blair Comments on Oatly Group AB’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oatly Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 15.08.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oatly Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Oatly Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Oatly Group by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Oatly Group by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oatly Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
