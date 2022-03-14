Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Stake Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Wingstop worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of WING stock opened at $123.05 on Monday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.48 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 86.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.30 and a 200-day moving average of $162.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 47.55%.

WING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.29.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $53,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.