WINk Hits 1-Day Volume of $433.71 Million (WIN)

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the dollar. One WINk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009799 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007908 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.94 or 0.00359927 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About WINk

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

