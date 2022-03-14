WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $41.37

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.37 and last traded at $41.37, with a volume of 1135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.92.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

