Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the February 13th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WZZAF shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5,300.00 target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC raised Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,436.33.

OTCMKTS WZZAF opened at $35.60 on Monday. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $75.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.80.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

