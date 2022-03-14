Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) PT Lowered to GBX 2,300 at Citigroup

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from GBX 3,500 ($45.86) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 20.03% from the stock’s current price.

WIZZ has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($73.38) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,200 ($68.13) to GBX 4,400 ($57.65) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($64.99) to GBX 6,000 ($78.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.44) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,519.44 ($59.22).

Shares of LON WIZZ opened at GBX 2,876 ($37.68) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of GBX 2,250 ($29.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,595 ($73.31). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,045.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,439.58. The company has a market cap of £3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($53.13), for a total value of £4,055,000 ($5,313,155.14).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

