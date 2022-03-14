Wolf Group Capital Advisors Acquires 23,941 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 209.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,941 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,830.0% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.49. 194,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,515,204. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $100.58 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.90.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

