Wolf Group Capital Advisors Acquires 85,890 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 192.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,890 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises 7.9% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned 1.87% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $48,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 112,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,065,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 377.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 36,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $324.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,879. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.96. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $288.78 and a one year high of $374.77.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

