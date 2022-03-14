Wolf Group Capital Advisors Acquires Shares of 227,899 First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 227,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,100,000. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF makes up about 1.3% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned approximately 1.19% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCTR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 691.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 676,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,997,000 after buying an additional 590,809 shares during the last quarter.

FCTR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.26. 3,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,848. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.88. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $36.97.

