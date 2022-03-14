Wolf Group Capital Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 205.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,390 shares during the period. Snap-on accounts for about 1.7% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned 0.09% of Snap-on worth $10,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,823. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.97 and its 200 day moving average is $214.06. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.40.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

