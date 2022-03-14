Wolf Group Capital Advisors Buys 20,382 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 205.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,382 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 1.3% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in salesforce.com by 719.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 178,392 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $113,766,000 after acquiring an additional 284,360 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total transaction of $687,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 176,698 shares of company stock worth $40,792,230 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $197.71. 57,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,910,814. The stock has a market cap of $194.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

