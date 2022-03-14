Wolf Group Capital Advisors Buys 38,342 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 204.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,342 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,709,000 after purchasing an additional 291,936 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 40,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,531,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,408,000 after purchasing an additional 82,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 559,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.30. 108,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,855,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $75.53 and a one year high of $110.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

