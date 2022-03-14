Wolf Group Capital Advisors Buys 59,993 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 206.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,993 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned about 0.11% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HASI. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 25.6% during the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 182,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 37,250 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $934,000. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 14,896 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after acquiring an additional 34,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Shares of NYSE HASI traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.58. 11,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,321. The company has a current ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.59%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

