Wolf Group Capital Advisors Buys 66,317 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 206.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,317 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned 0.19% of NorthWestern worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 37,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $161,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $142,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,130 shares of company stock worth $642,161. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWE. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays downgraded NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NWE stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.82. 792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,410. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.31.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.70 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

