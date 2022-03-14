Wolf Group Capital Advisors Grows Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 184.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,677 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 138.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,880 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,723,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,386,000 after buying an additional 185,027 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,321,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 35,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.96. 2,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,356. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $76.63 and a 12-month high of $95.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.28.

