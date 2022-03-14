Wolf Group Capital Advisors Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 201.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,926 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 2.9% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $322.45. 59,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,084,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $354.56 and its 200-day moving average is $362.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $266.76 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.